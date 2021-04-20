PM Modi Rules Out Nationwide Lockdown, Says It Should Be Our Last Resort

In his address to the nation on the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) situation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the nation has fought against the coronavirus pandemic with discipline and patience and must continue to do so.

In his address to the nation, Prime Minister Modi ruled out nationwide lockdown as a measure to curb Covid-19 pandemic, urging states as well to ensure that lockdowns are only chosen as the last resort.

“I urge states to use lockdown only as a last resort,” PM Modi said, adding that they should try their best to avoid lockdown, and focus on micro containment zones instead. He also urged people to come forward in this hour of crisis to help those in need, expressing appreciation for NGOs already working in this regard.

Calling the second wave of Covid-19 a “storm,” PM Modi said that he was fully aware of what people are passing through. Expressing condolences on behalf of the nation to those who have lost their loved ones, he called the pandemic a big “challenge,” which can be defeated with determination, courage and preparation.