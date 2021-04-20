Rahul Gandhi Test Postive COVID-19, PM Modi Wishes for Speedy Recovery

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished good health and the speedy recovery of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

On Twitter, PM wrote, “I pray for the good health and quick recovery of Lok Sabha MP Shri Rahul Gandhi Ji.”

On the other hand, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also wished for the speedy recovery of Rahul Gandhi. “I pray for ur good health and speedy recovery,” tweeted Kejriwal.

Earlier on Tuesday, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter to inform about his COVID-19 test report. “After experiencing mild symptoms, I have just tested positive for COVID. All those who have been in contact with me recently, please follow all safety protocols and stay safe,” tweeted Rahul Gandhi.