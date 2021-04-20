Ratan Tata Becomes Helping Hand AGAIN! Supplies of Liquid Oxygen for COVID-19 Patients

Ratan Tata-led Tata Steel stepped forward to assist the country in this major corona crisis. Looking at the shortage of medical oxygen in the country, he is going to supply 200-300 tons of Liquid Medical Oxygen daily to various state governments & hospitals.

Tata Steels took to Twitter on Sunday to announce that responding to the National urgency, the company is supplying 200-300 tons of Liquid Medical Oxygen daily to various State governments & hospitals.

Medical oxygen is critical to the treatment of #COVID19 patients. Responding to the National urgency, we're supplying 200-300 tons of Liquid Medical Oxygen daily to various State governments & hospitals. We are in this fight together & will surely win it! @PMOIndia @TataCompanies — Tata Steel (@TataSteelLtd) April 18, 2021

Apart from Tata, many Indian companies have united to help citizens and government fight the virus, which is gradually spreading across the country. Companies like Jindal Steel, ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel, and SAIL had also announced that they are supplying oxygen for medical use.

According to reports, Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Steel is supplying 185 tonnes of oxygen daily to the state government from its Dolvi plant in Maharashtra whereas ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India is supplying 200 MT of liquid oxygen to medical facilities in Gujarat.