TIPRA Motha Takes Charge of Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council

The newly formed ‘TIPRA Motha’, which had defeated the ruling BJP-IPFT alliance, took over the governance of the politically important Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) on April 19.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party announced that they would boycott the swearing-in-ceremony of the newly elected members and no leaders of the Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura was seen at the event held at the TTAADC headquarters in Khumulwng, 20 km north of Agartala.

TIPRA Motha’s ally Indigenous Nationalist Party of Tripura’s (INPT) General Secretary Jagadhish Debbarma was elected new Chairman of the TTAADC and Purnachandra Jamatia has been chosen as new Chief Executive Member (CEM).

The CEM and the other Executive Members of the TTAADC would take the oath on Tuesday. The ‘TIPRA Motha’ chairman and Tripura’s royal scion Pradyot Bikram Manikya Deb Barman said that following the principle of ‘one man, one post’ he opted out of the CEM race.

In the April 6 elections to the TTAADC, of the 28 elective seats (two nominated by the members), the ‘TIPRA Motha’ won 18 seats, the BJP secured nine seats while one seat went to an Independent candidate.