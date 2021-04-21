3 Employees of ONGC Allegedly Abducted by ULFA (I)

Three employees of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation(ONGC) have been abducted by the United Liberation Front of Assam-Independent (ULFA-I) in the early hours from a rig site of ONGC in Lakwa, Charaideo district of Assam.

The Three employees are Mohini Mohan Gogoi(Junior Technician), Ritul Saikia(Junior Technician), Alakesh Saikia(Junior Engineer). Mohini Mohan Gogoi hails from Demow, Nitai Pukhuri in Assam, Ritul Saikia from Golaghat and Alakesh Saikia is from Jorhat in Assam.

According to sources, an armed team of five people abducted the three ONGC employees from their worksite at around 01:30 AM on Wednesday.