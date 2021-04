The Sikkim Government has also placed curbs to contain the spread of the virus.

The Sikkim Government decided to close down all educational institutes in the State till April 30.

The announcement was made by Sikkim Chief Minister PS Golay on Tuesday. Earlier, the Sikkim Government had ordered closing down of educational institutes till April 20.

Meanwhile, all Government offices in Sikkim have also been directed to operate with 50 percent strength from April 22.