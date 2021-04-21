Assam Govt Announces Free COVID-19 Vaccine For All Above 18 Years

Everyone above the age of 18 years will avail vaccine against COVID-19 for free, health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said in a tweet.

Sarma added that donations received during COVID management last year will be utilized for the same.

Moreover, the state government informed that 1 crore vaccines of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin will arrive in Assam soon. Funds collected in the Asom Arogya Nidhi account shall be used to procure the vaccines, Sarma said.

“Assam will give FREE vaccines to everyone from 18-45 years. GOI is giving free vaccines for 45 +,” Sarma tweeted.