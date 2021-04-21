Covishield Vaccine Price: Rs 400 for Govt Run Hospitals, Rs 600 for Private Hospitals

The Serum Institute of India on Wednesday fixed the prices of Covishield vaccine at Rs 400/dose for state run hospitals and Rs 600/dose for private hospitals.

The prices have been fixed as per the directives of Government of India. Serum Institute further stated that the company will serve 50 per cent of the total production to the Government of India’s vaccination program, and the remaining 50 per cent of the capacity will be for the State governments and private hospitals.

All above 18 years will be eligible for vaccination from May 1. The announcement was made by the central government on Monday and also liberalized the vaccination drive to allow states, private hospitals and industrial establishments to procure the doses directly from manufactures, quoted ANI.