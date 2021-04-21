Mizoram Reports 90 New Covid19 Cases, Breaches 5000-Mark; 920 Pigs Die of African Swine Fever

With 90 more active COVID-19 cases including 9 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel, Mizoram on Tuesday crossed the 5,000-mark.

The total number of Covid19 cases in Mizoram now stands at 5,085, of which 504 are active, the official said.

Of the 90 new Covid19 positive cases, 69 were reported from Aizawl district, 16 from Lawngtlai district, 2 cases each from Mamit and Kolasib districts and one case was reported from the Serchhip district, the official said.

He said 9 CRPF jawans posted at Lengpui near Aizawl and 17 children aged between 4 months and 15 years were among the newly-infected people.

On the other hand, at least 920 pigs have died due to African Swine Fever (ASF) in less than a month in Mizoram.

Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department’s Joint Director Lalhmingthanga said four districts have been affected by the ASF.

So far, 577 pigs have died in Lungsen village, and 32 died in the Electric Veng area of Lunglei town.

Apart from that 78 died in the Edenthar neighborhood and 74 in the Armed Veng locality of Aizawl. Further, 159 pigs died in three villages of Mamit district.