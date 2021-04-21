Oxygen Tanker Leak Kills 22 COVID Patients in Maharashtra

As many as 22 COVID-19 patients were reportedly killed in an oxygen tanker leak incident in Maharashtra’s Nashik district on Wednesday.

As per a report, the patients died after oxygen supply was interrupted due to the leak at Zakir Hussain municipal hospital in the district.

Additionally, around 31 patients who are oxygen dependant have been shifted to other hospitals.

“It’s an unfortunate incident. As per preliminary info, we’ve learnt that 11 people died. We’re trying to get a detailed report. We’ve ordered an enquiry as well. Those who are responsible will not be spared,” FDA Minister Dr Rajendra Shingane told ANI.