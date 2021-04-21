Meghalaya: Educational Institutions in Shillong to be Closed, Offices to Operate with 33% Capacity

The Meghalaya government in view of rising COVID-19 cases in the Shillong agglomeration has decided to make certain restrictions in East Khasi Hills.

Further, the state government has also decided to operate all government and private offices with 33 percent capacity.

On the other hand, colleges and universities in Shillong will be closed up to 3rd May 2021 except colleges that are exam centres. meanwhile, non-essential shops will be closed from 26th to 2nd May 2021.

Further, the RT-PCR test mandatory in entry points for entrants from 23rd April also tourist spots in the district will be shut till 30th April 2021.