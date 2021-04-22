Arunachal Student Commits Suicide in Guwahati’s Handique College

A student, identified as Savitri Roy from Arunachal Pradesh studying at Handique Girls’ College died by suicide in her hostel room on April 22

According to reports, the deceased was studying Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA) department and currently studying in the final semester.

The reason for her suicide was yet to be confirmed. However, Roy has left a suicide note, college authorities have said she held no one responsible for her death.

Fellow hostel mates at New Hostel of the college said they broke open the door of her room after some of them peeped through the window and saw her hanging from the ceiling fan.