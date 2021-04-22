COVAXIN Demonstrates Overall Interim Clinical Efficacy of 78%

Bharat Biotech and ICMR on April 21 announced interim results from Phase – 3 trials of COVAXIN. It has reported overall interim clinical efficacy of 78 per cent of Covaxin.

It said that the efficacy of the vaccine against severe COVID-19 disease was 100 per cent.

In a statement, the company said, the second interim results showed India’s First COVID-19 Vaccine had demonstrated strong primary efficacy against severe COVID-19 disease.

It said, due to the recent surge in cases, 127 symptomatic cases were recorded, resulting in a point estimate of vaccine efficacy of 78 per cent against mild, moderate, and severe COVID-19 disease.