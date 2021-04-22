COVID-19: Samples from Dibrugarh Airport Found Positive for Indian Double Mutant

The recent samples from Dibrugarh Airport in Assam tested positive for B.1.617 strain or the Indian double mutant (L452R and E484Q) strain of SARS-Cov-2, said health minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma in a tweet.

The minister urged everyone to be careful in the light of present COVID-19 situauation.

“Recent samples from Dibrugarh Airport are positive for B.1.617 strain or the Indian double mutant (L452R and E484Q) strain of SARS-Cov-2,” tweeted Sarma.