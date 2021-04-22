District Level Garlic Festival Cum Sale Concludes at Talui Village

Over 200 women participated in the training and 230 members from 14 SHG open the stalls; Over 10,000 kgs of garlic were arranged for sale but it was sold out in a couple of hours.

The VIII Edition District Level Shuri Kaso Phanat (in local dialect) or Garlic Festival cum sale at Talui village ended on Wednesday with a one-day training programme on garlic plantation for garlic growers. The festival was organised by Talui Kharngarum SHG Federation for two days on 20th and 21st April. The training was conducted by Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Ukhrul under the initiative of Hill Wild to improve garlic productions.

“Use organic fertilizer to improve soil fertility,” said Ramsem PA, Soil Science, Subject Matter Specialist. He further encourages to do soil testing to plant according to the right type of soil. Instruction was given for the collection of soil sample in case if the farmers wanted. KVK, Ukhrul can help interested farmers with soil testing, he added.

As the garlic demand is high but production has reduced, it is good to practise intercropping and not only concentrate on Garlic,” said Yirmeila Sareo, Agronomy, Subject Matter Specialist.

Yirmeila also spoke on pest and disease management. She encouraged giving organic treatment for the soil in order to improve the yield.

“Over 200 women participated in the training and 230 members from 14 SHG open the stalls. Cash prize of 10,000 was given to Mathotmi SHG for producing more than 500 kg of garlic and consolation price of 1000 were given to all the SHGs”, said Nganunglei Vashum, Chairman, Talui Kharngarum SHG Federation to Ukhrul Times.

Ringyuichon Vashum, Director of Ukhrul District Women Institute of Micro-Credit (UDWIM), speaking on inaugural function as a Chief Guest, urged the villagers to start the process for Geographical Indication (GI) tag registration for Talui garlic due to its superior taste, unique features and shelf life as it can be preserved for a long period without losing its qualities as compared with the garlic available in the market. Talui Shuri has high demand in the state market and in the neighbouring states because of its peculiar taste, Vashum said.

“According to locals, over 10,000 kgs of garlic was arranged for sale but it was sold out in a couple of hours. I am very happy to witness the garlic festival so I will come again next year as well,” said Leimiwon Shimray.