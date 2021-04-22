India Records World’s Biggest Single-Day Rise in COVID-19 Cases

India on Thursday reported 314,835 new cases of the novel coronavirus over the previous 24 hours, the world’s largest one-day rise in case numbers, while deaths rose by a record 2,104.

Meanwhile, the country is facing its worst health challenge in recent years with the shortage of medical oxygen, hospital beds, and the anti-viral drug Remdesivir used in the treatment of Covid.

The fresh surge surpasses the previous highest one-day rise in the world of 2,97,430 cases posted by the United States in January, news agency Reuters reported. 1.84 lakh people have died so far.

Over 2 lakh infections are being recorded every day since April 15. The second wave is yet to peak, says center and experts are not sure when the cases will decline. Maharashtra (67,468), Uttar Pradesh (33,106), Delhi (24,638), Karnataka (23,558), and Kerala (22,414) were the five states that recorded the biggest surge in 24 hours.