Lahaul-Spiti to Have World’s Highest Cricket Stadium in Himachal Pradesh

The scenic beauty of Lahaul-Spiti in Himachal Pradesh would boast of world’s highest cricket stadium at an altitude of 10,235 feet (3,048m) above sea level and next to the Atal Tunnel.

Meanwhile, The formalities of land transfer and other paperwork are in the final stage. Unlike other cricket grounds, this 10,000-spectator facility will be tribal-funded.

The harsh conditions of Lahaul-Spiti may not allow the existence of flora and fauna but the cold desert is looked upon as the ground to host cricket in coming years.

Well, this futuristic idea of building a cricket stadium in the lines of the majestic ground at Dharamsala.

Currently, the record of being the highest cricket stadium goes to the Chail cricket ground of Solan, at an altitude of 7,380 feet above sea level.