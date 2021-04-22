Nithyananda Bans Travellers from India to ‘Kailasa’

In a statement, the self-styled godman, Nithyananda announced that devotees from India would not be allowed to enter his island.

In his ‘Presidential Mandate’, Nithyananda said that it was not just Indians but also travellers from Brazil, European Union and Malaysia who were banned from entering the island.

The decision was made in view of the rising COVID-19 cases across the world.

The tweet accompanying the statement read, “KAILASA’s #PresidentialMandate Executive order directly from the #SPH for all the embassies of #KAILASA across the globe. #COVID19 #COVIDSecondWaveInIndia #CoronaSecondWave #Nithyananda #Kailaasa #ExecutiveOrder.”

It is to be mentioned that Nithyananda has been hiding on the island located off the coast of Ecuador since 2019. He absconded after being accused of sexual assault. Since then, Nithyananda has appealed to the United Nations to declare Kailasa as a separate country.