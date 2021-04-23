Arunachal CM Convened Cabinet Meeting to Review Covid-19 Status & Vaccine Coverage

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday convened a cabinet meeting to review the COVID-19 status and vaccination coverage and to decide vaccination of citizens between 18-44 age groups.

The cabinet approved placing an order of 4-lakh Covishield vaccines and to allot an additional amount of Rs 65Cr to vaccinate the persons between the age group of 18-44.

This budget allocation will be above the budget allocation for the health department.

The cabinet also decided that vaccination between the age group of 18-44 will be administered free of cost to the people of Arunachal Pradesh.

The cabinet also directed the health department to facilitate the registration of all people above 18 years in the state.