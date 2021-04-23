Arunachal to Become 100% ‘Har Ghar Jal’ State by 2023

Under the Jal Jeevan Mission the state of Arunachal Pradesh has reiterated its commitment to achieving ‘Har Ghar Jal’ target by 2023.

In Arunachal Pradesh, of the 2.17 lakh rural households, 1.01 lakh have access to tap water supply. The state has been able to cover 47% of these rural households with water connections. In the year 2020-21 around 65,000 tap water connections were provided in the state.

In 2021-22, the State plans to make 3 districts, 18 Blocks and 1,825 villages Har Ghar Jal, which means 100% tap water connection in every rural household in these areas.

For 2021-22 the state is likely to get Rs. 600 crore under JJM. Last year, due to its better performance the state was incentivized through a performance grant.

In 2020-21, Arunachal Pradesh has undertaken 83.4% chemical tests of water sources and 91.8% tests at delivery points. They have undertaken 100% chemical and bacteriological tests for schools and Anganwadi centers. The State was asked to get NABL accreditation for its water testing laboratories so that people can get water tests conducted at nominal rates.

The Annual Action Plan emphasizes drinking water source strengthening/ augmentation, water supply, greywater treatment & reuse, and operation & maintenance of in-village water supply systems.