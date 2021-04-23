Manipur Forest Dept Writes to Nestle Over ‘Factual Error’ on ‘Kitkat’ Wrapper

Manipur’s forest department has written to Nestle over a factual error on the wrapper of its KitKat chocolate that says Keibul Lamjao National Park is in Meghalaya.

Manipur’s principal chief conservator of forest (wildlife) AK Joshi pointed out the error in a letter.

Keibul Lamjao National Park, the only floating national park in the world, is located in the Bishnupur district of Manipur.

Joshi also pointed out the picture on the wrapper is that of Red Panda (Ailurus fulgens), which is not found in the park. “This appears to be an irresponsible act on the part of your marketing team. These kinds of basic errors are not expected from a prestigious & reputed company of your standard,” he wrote.

“I trust that you will deal with this issue at the earliest possible. I also hope that you will take necessary precautions to prevent such incidents in the future.”

“We take such factual errors very seriously [as they will] mislead the people across the globe about the park,” said L Biswajeet Meitei, managing trustee, PFA, in a statement on Thursday. He added Panda’s picture on the chocolate cover makes things more confusing.