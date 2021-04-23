Night Curfew Imposed in Dimapur from 8 PM to 5 AM

Effective April 23, night curfew has been imposed from 8 pm to 5 am in the Dimapur district following the spike in COVID-19 cases.

Aser the notification, all shops, business establishments and restaurants were asked to shut down operations by 7 pm as curfew starts by 8 pm, the order said.

During the curfew hour movement of long-distance night bus services, public transport, private vehicles and taxis from railway stations and bus terminals will be allowed (on the production of valid travel documents) for facilitating the movement of passengers by air, rail and road.

Persons arriving from outside the state are directed to remain in self-isolation for 10 days if no negative RT-PCR report is produced on arrival or if test result is awaited.

There will be no restriction on movement of all types of goods vehicles or any goods carriers including empty vehicles and movement of persons to facilitate the same.

Notably, of the 347 active COVID-19 cases in the state, Dimapur district alone has 214 patients.