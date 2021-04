Shravan Rathod of the iconic music composer duo Nadeem-Shravan died of COVID-19 complications at a Mumbai hospital. He was 66.

The news of Shravan’s death was confirmed by his son, musician Sanjeev Rathod, reported PTI.

According to the report, the veteran composer died at around 10.15 PM on Thursday. “Please pray for his soul,” the grieving son was quoted as saying.

Rathod was admitted to Mumbai’s SL Raheja Hospital on Monday in a critical condition after testing COVID-19 positive.