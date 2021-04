Sikkim on April 22 registered 124 fresh COVID-19 cases, which is the highest single-day spike that the State registered so far.

Of the fresh 124 COVID-19 cases detected in Sikkim, 107 cases have been reported from the district of East Sikkim.

On the other hand, the districts of North Sikkim and South Sikkim registered 14 and three positive cases respectively.

With the detection of these fresh 124 cases, Sikkim’s active COVID-19 cases tally now stands at 640.