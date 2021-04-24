25 Patients Die of Oxygen Shortage in Delhi Hospital

As many as 25 people succumbed to COVID-19 last night in Delhi’s Jaipur Golden Hospital due to shortage of medical oxygen, a national media outlet reported.

Highlighting the disastrous second wave of the virus, Dr DK Baluja, Director of the hospital said, “”We had been allotted 3.5 metric tonnes of oxygen from the government. The supply was to reach us by 5 in the evening, but it reached around midnight. By then, 25 patients had died.”

He added that over 200 COVID patients currently admitted at the hospital are critical and in dire need of oxygen.