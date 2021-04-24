Aizawl to be on Railway Map by 2023: NFR

Indian Railways plan to connect all the state capitals in the country’s north-eastern part received a boost after the Union government in its Budget for the year 2021-22 has allocated Rs.1, 000 crore for the Bairabi – Sairang project in Mizoram.

Northeast Frontier Railway(NFR) is executing the Bairabi – Sairang new railway line project in Mizoram.

In next two years as the construction of a 51.38 km long stretch of broad gauge railway line between Sairang and Bhairabi on Mizoram-Assam border

Railway Ministry plans to complete the project by 2023.

From Bhairabi there will be four stations namely, Hortoki, Kawnpui, Mualkhang and Sairang in the project. From Sairang station the capital of Mizoram Aizawl is not far away.

According to reports, 89.55% of earthwork, 37% of major bridges and about 73.26% of minor bridges have been completed. Further, 21% of the construction of cut and cover tunnels has also been completed.