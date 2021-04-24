Arunachal Reports 134 New COVID-19 Cases, No Fresh Fatality Reported

At least 134 more people, including 10 security personnel have tested positive for COVID-19 in Arunachal Pradesh, pushing the tally in the northeastern state to 17,430, a senior health official said here on Saturday.

This is the highest single-day spike recorded in the state so far during the second wave of the pandemic, he said.

The death toll remained at 56 with no fresh fatality reported, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

Of the fresh cases, 123 were detected through rapid antigen test while eight through RT-PCR and three through TrueNAT method.

Barring 38, all the fresh cases were asymptomatic, the official said.

Thirty eight new cases were reported from Lower Dibang Valley district, Capital Complex Region (37), West Kameng (18), Papumpare (11) and six from East Siang district.

Four cases each were also detected in West Siang and Changlang, three each in Lower Subansiri and Lohit, two each in Namsai and Tirap and one in Leparada district, the SSO said.

The state now has 453 active COVID-19 cases.