COVID-19: Mizoram Reports 63 New Cases, Sikkim Reports 67

63 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in Mizoram in the last 24 hours, taking the state’s tally to 5,283 on Saturday.

The new cases were reported from Aizawl district (52), Lawngtlai (7) and two cases each from Lunglei and Champhai districts, the official said.

Mizoram now has 644 active COVID-19 cases while 4,627 patients have recovered from the disease, the official said.

On the other hand, Sikkim reported 67 fresh COVID- 19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the tally to 7,037 on Friday.

Of the new cases, 60 were registered in East Sikkim, three each in North Sikkim and West Sikkim and one in South Sikkim district.

The Himalayan state now has 693 active cases, while 6,055 people have recovered from the disease, he said.