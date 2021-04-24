ONGC Kidnapping Case: 2 of 3 Abducted Employees Rescued

Two abductees ONGC employees have been rescued in Nagaland’s Mon district on Friday night.

On Tuesday, three ONGC employees were abducted by ULFA-(I) from an ONGC rig site at Lakwa field in Sivasagar district.

As per initial reports, in a joint operation conducted by the Indian Army and Assam Rifles troops rescued the two employees last night.

The rescued employees have been identified as Alakesh Saikia and Mohini Mohan Gogoi. Reportedly, the rescued employees have been kept in the Assam Rifles headquarters in Mon.

Meanwhile, the operation is underway to rescue Retul Saikia.