Shillong-Kolkata Route Flight Operation Suspended by Indigo

Airlines IndiGo has chosen to suspend its day-by-day trips among Kolkata and Shillong for eight days, beginning from Friday.

Sources at the Shillong Airport authority said the choice was taken given the COVID-19 circumstance.

“All travelers are thus educated that M/s Indigo Airlines @IndiGo6E has suspended their #Shillong tasks from 23rd April to 30th April 2021,” the air terminal position said on Twitter.

Additionally asked travelers to contact the aircraft for any questions on the rescheduling of flights or discounts for the tickets.

The aircraft works its trips to Shillong just from Kolkata.

IndiGo had continued its procedure on this course in February this year subsequent to staying shut for just about 10 months because of COVID-19.