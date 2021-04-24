Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: 291 Persons Rescued in Neeti Valley so Far

In yet another incident of glacier burst that happened in Sumna area of Chamoli district yesterday, a total of 291 Border Roads Organisation personnel have been rescued so far from the area.

“291 persons have been rescued so far. Rescue operations still in progress,” said the Indian Army in a series of tweets.

In another tweet, it informed, “A BRO (Border Roads Organisation) Camp came under an avalanche in the afternoon of 23 Apr during heavy snowfall in Sumna area of Joshimath Sector in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand. While 55 BRO persons could be mustered at first count, blizzard conditions kept rescue operations at bay till late evening.”

Rescue operations were halted for the night due to adverse weather conditions and they were set to resume in the morning.

The incident is also being described as an avalanche that happened during heavy snowfall in the area.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat said that he has been in constant touch with the district administration after the glacier burst incident has taken place in Sumna, Neeti Valley near the India-China border in Chamoli district.

“A glacier burst has been reported in Sumna, Niti Valley. I have released an alert in this regard. I am in constant touch with the district administration and BRO,” Rawat said in a tweet in Hindi on Friday night.