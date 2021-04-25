Delhi Govt Extends Lockdown Till May 3

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that the lockdown in the National Capital would be extended by another week till May 3 in view of a rising number of coronavirus cases.

“The corona situation had worsened, which is why we started a 6-day lockdown last week, which ends tomorrow morning. With cases rising at a rapid rate, it was necessary for us to start a lockdown,” he said.

“It was a weapon we wielded to fight the pandemic. Given that cases are still rising, we have consulted with the people of Delhi and decided to extend the lockdown by one more week”, added CM Kejriwal.

CM Kejriwal had appealed to other state leaders to help the national capital with oxygen. “I am writing to all CMs requesting them to provide oxygen to Delhi, if they have spare. Though the Central government. is also helping us, the severity of corona is such that all available resources are proving inadequate,” he said.