The Higher Secondary Education Department of Tripura has announced that all semester examinations of undergraduate and post-graduate courses of all universities have been postponed.

According to an official notification, it has come into effect immediately.

Meanwhile, the Tripura Board of Joint entrance examination (TJEE) has extended its last date of online registration for TJEE 2021 to April 30, 2021.

A notice regarding this decision has been uploaded on the board’s official website.