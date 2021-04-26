Assam Health Minister Urges DC Kamrup (M) to Shut Down All Educational Institutions in Guwahati

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has advised the Kamrup Metro Deputy Commissioner to shut down all educational institutions including hostels for 15 days.

Earlier today, during a press meet Sarma said that schools up to class 8 will be closed across districts that have crossed 100 cases of Covid-19. While, standard 9 onwards up to university level, classes will continue with only 50 percent seating capacity, the minister said.

However, with 1000 cases exceeding today in Guwahati all educational institutions – both public and private, including hostels have been asked to be shut down.

