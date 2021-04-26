Assam’s 1st Female IAS Officer Succumbs to COVID-19

In an unfortunate incident, Parul Debi Das, first female IAS officer from Assam, passed away on Monday.

Parul Debi Das succumbed to COVID-19 at the Apollo Hospitals in Guwahati on Monday.

She was an Assam-Meghalaya cadre IAS officer. Parul Debi Das was the daughter of former cabinet minister of undivided Assam – Ramnath Das.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal condoled the demise of Parul Debi Das.

Sarbananda Sonowal tweeted: “Saddened to learn about the demise of Parul Debi Das, the first woman IAS officer from Assam, due to COVID19. I convey my sincere condolences to bereaved family members and well-wishers.”