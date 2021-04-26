Constable of 25 APBN Arrested in ONGC Kidnapping Case

Basanta Buragohain, a constable of 25th AP(ONGC) Bn has been arrested by the Assam Police for actively participating in the abduction and for being a part of the entire conspiracy along with two other bad characters apart from the ULFA(I) leaders.

“Investigation indicates involvement of only 1 police personnel so far but anyone found directly or indirectly involved in this case will be seriously dealt with as per law. All relevant facts are bound to come out on debriefing of the apprehended Basanta Buragohain, ” said DGP Assam.

Boragohain, who was in hiding, was arrested from Sadiya on Monday. He was in charge of security of the ONGC rig site at Lakwa field in Sivasagar on the day of the abduction.

Meanwhile, two other Biraj Chetia of Dibrugarh who purchased the motorcycle used in the crime for ULFA (I) and Rahul Mohan of Moudumoni, Sepon for rendering logistical support for ferrying the motorcycle and providing other assistance has also been arrested.