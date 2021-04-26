Educational Institutions in Guwahati Closed Till May 11

In pursuance of the Government, Notification issued vide no ASE.01/2020/Pt V/1 Dated Dispur, 22nd April 2021 and as active COVID -19 cases have crossed the 1000 mark on a particular day in Kamrup Metropolitan District, all the educational institutions (Government & Non-Government) including Colleges have been closed until May 11.

Meanwhile, all universities, coaching institutes, and all categories of student hostel are hereby declared closed w.e.f. 27th April 2021 to 11th May 2021. However, online classes have to be made available for the concerned students.