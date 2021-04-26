Election Commission of India Should be Put up on Murder Charges: Madras High Court

The Madras High Court orally remarked and stated that the Election Commission officials should be tried for murder charges for its failure to stop abuse of COVID protocol in political rallies thereby contributing to the COVID crisis.

Madras High Court Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee reprimanded the Election Commission up for failing to ensure COVID-19 norms were followed during rallies, remarking that Election Commission is “singularly responsible” for the second wave of COVID-19.

Madras High Court comes down heavily on Election Commission of India @ECISVEEP for allowing political rallies during #COVID Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee goes to the extent of saying "Election Commission officers should be booked on murder charges probably".#ElectionCommission pic.twitter.com/AZBAbV7yi4 — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) April 26, 2021

Meanwhile, the High Court has directed the Election Commission to hold a consultation with the State Health Secretary and place on record a plan to enforce COVID-19 protocol on counting day by April 30.