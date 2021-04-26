‘Nomadland’ Wins Best Picture at 93rd Academy Awards

“Nomadland”, Chloe Zhao”s meditative drama about grief and finding solace outside the traditional structure of a family, won best picture Oscar at the 93rd Academy Awards with Zhao becoming the first woman of colour to win best director

The film’s lead star Frances McDormand walked away with the best actress trophy, her third in the category after “Fargo” and “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”.

Zhao is the only second woman after Kathryn Bigelow’s “Hurt Locker” win in 2009 to win best director trophy at Oscars.

The film’s star MDormand struck a chord with her speech in a year that has seen theatres remain shut as people across the globe struggled with the coronavirus pandemic.

“One day very, very soon, take everyone you know into a theatre, shoulder to shoulder, in that dark space, and watch every film that”s represented here tonight,” McDormand, who has also produced the film with Zhao, said in her speech.