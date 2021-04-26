WATCH | Burj Khalifa Lights Up In Support to India and its People During COVID-19 Crisis

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has affirmed his confidence in India’s ability to overcome the challenge of the resurgence in COVID-19 cases.

He reiterated the UAE’s full support for and solidarity with India.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, in a statement on Sunday, expressed its condolences to the government and people of India over the coronavirus deaths and wished a speedy recovery to the ill.

Sheikh Abdullah expressed the UAE’s keenness to dedicate all resources in support of the efforts currently undertaken by the government of India.

Sheikh Abdullah extended sincere condolences to Dr. Jaishankar over the victims of the pandemic, expressing his wishes for health and wellness to the people of India.