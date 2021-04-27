Amid Rising COVID Cases, ECI Directs Political Parties for No Victory Procession After Election Results

As the counting of Assam Assembly election day nears, the Election Commission of India issued broad guidelines to Conduct the General Election/Bye-Election during COVID-19 after receiving views/suggestions of National/State Political Parties.

Further, the notification stated that in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases throughout the country, the Commission has decided to make more stringent provision to be followed during the process of Counting, in addition to exiting Broad Guidelines dated 21st August 2020, and has directed that

a. No victory procession after the counting on 2.5.2021 shall be permissible.

b. Not more than two persons shall be allowed to accompany the winning candidate or his/her authorized representative to receive the certificate of election from the Returning Officer concerned.