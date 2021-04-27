Arunachal Fully Prepared to Tackle 2nd Wave of COVID-19: CM Pema Khandu

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday said the state government is fully equipped to handle a possible spike in COVID-19 cases.

In a twwet CM Khandu wrote, “Arunachal is fully prepared to tackle second wave of #covid19. Vaccination coverage is being increased, oxygen production ramped up including corona testing & strict SOPs made to adhere in all interstate entry points. A review of #Covid preparedness today with State BJP members.”

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 caseload in Arunachal Pradesh rose to 17,607 as 70 more people tested positive for the disease during the last 24 hours. On the other hand, the recovery rate among Coronavirus patients in the State stood at 96.38 per cent.