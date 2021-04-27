Arunachal Govt Announces Closure of All Educational Institutions from May 1

The Arunachal Pradesh government has directed all higher educational institutions including colleges, universities and polytechnics to close down from May 1.

All colleges, universities and polytechnics will remain closed from May until further orders as per the notifications issued by the Arunachal Pradesh government and the Rajiv Gandhi University in Itanagar.

Meanwhile, the inmates of all hostels of all educational institutions have been asked to vacate them by May 1.

The notification also stated that all private universities and central autonomous institutions of Arunachal Pradesh shall prepare the academic calendar and examination schedule as per the latest guidelines of UGC and ministry of education.

They will then inform about the same to their respective district administration and the state’s education department.

However, all offices of higher educational institutions will remain functional following strict Covid-19 protocols and all SOPs given the state government.