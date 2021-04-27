Assam Govt Imposes Night Curfew from 8 PM to 5 AM Till May 1

The Assam government has imposed night curfew across Assam effective April 27 from 8 PM to 5 AM.

The notification reads, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) has vide order No.ASDMA.28/2021/18 dated 26-04-2021 issued consolidated and revised guidelines for all districts for containment of COVID-19 pandemic in Assam And whereas, the situation of COVID-19 in Assam has been reviewed and it has been observed that there has been a rapid increase in the number of active cases of COVID-19 across the State and therefore, it is felt that night curfew needs to be imposed in all the districts of Assam, except for essential and emergency activities/services, as an emergency measure for well being and safety of the people

And, therefore in exercise of the powers, conferred under Section 22(2) (h) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, the undersigned, in his capacity as Chairperson, State Executive Committee of the State Disaster Management Authority.

Assam, hereby directs that there shall be total ban on movement of individuals from 8.00 PM to 5.00 AM daily, except for exemptions as follows:

1. Officers / officials of Government of India/ Government of Assam, its autonomous/subordinate offices & Public Corporations involved in emergency services such as Health and Family Welfare and all related medical establishments, Police, Prisons, Home Guards, Civil Defence. Fire and emergency services, District Administration, Pay & Account Office, Electricity. Water and Sanitation, Public Transport (Air/Railways/Buses) including all incidental services/activities that are essential for smooth functioning of all modes of public transport ( such as handling of cargo, ticketing, air freight station, CFS, ICD etc.), Disaster Management and related services, NIC, NCC and Municipal services, and all other essential services on production of valid Identity card. The uninterrupted delivery of public services shall be ensured by the concerned departments/agencies.

2 All Judicial officers / officials of courts of Assam on production of valid Identity card.

3. All private medical personnel such as doctors, nursing staff, paramedical staff etc. and other hospital services (such as hospitals, diagnostic centres, clinics, pharmacies, pharmaceutical companies and other medical & health services). 4. Pregnant women and patients for getting medical /health services. 5. Person coming from/going to Airports/Railway stations/ISBTs allowed to travel on production of valid ticket. 6. Officers/officials related to functioning of offices of Diplomats of various countries as well as persons holding any constitutional post on production of valid Identity card.

7 Electronic and print Media on production of valid Identity card

8. There shall be no restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement / transportation of essential / non-essential goods_ No separate permission / e-pass will be required for such movements.

9. Movement of persons related to commercial and private establishments providing following essential services/commodities shall be allowed:

I. Shops dealing with food. groceries, fruits & vegetables. dairy & milk booths. meat & fish, animal fodder. pharmaceuticals. medicines and medical equipments.

II. Banks. Insurance offices and ATMs.

III. Telecommunications. Internet services. Broadcasting and Cable services. IT and IT enabled services

IV. Delivery of all essential goods including food, pharmaceuticals, medical equipment through e-commerce

V. Petrol pumps. LPG. CNG. petroleum and gas retail and storage outlets

VI Power generation. transmission and distribution units and services

VII. Cold storage and warehousing services

VIII Private security services IX Manufacturing units of essential commodities X Production units or services which require continuous process 10. Persons who are going for COVID-19 vaccination

Penal Provisions:-

1 Any person violating these measures will be liable to be proceeded against as per provisions of Section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, besides legal action under Sec 188 of IPC and other legal provisions as applicable.

This order shall come into force with immediate effect and will remain in force till May 1, 2021.