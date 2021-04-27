Bhutan to Supply 40 MT Oxygen to Assam

Bhutan will be supplying 40 metric tonnes of liquid Oxygen to Assam.
The Oxygen will be exported using cryogenic tankers. The Oxygen will come from a new plant from Motanga Industrial Estate in Eastern Bhutan’s Samdrup Jongkhar district.
A release from the Indian mission in Bhutan said, “The provision of oxygen by Bhutan will augment India’s efforts to win the fight against COVID-19 and save precious lives” and “this is a practical manifestation of the uniquely close and friendly ties between India and Bhutan.”
@ndtv newsbreak – #BHUTAN TO GIVE #INDIA 40MT OF OXYGEN. ASSAM TO BE BENEFITTED BY THIS AS THE PLANT IS JUST ACROSS THE BORDER.@himantabiswa @nhm_assam @samirsinha69 @PomiBaruah @sanket @NEETAS11 @SharmaKadambini @manishndtv pic.twitter.com/aa5fFO5XKW
— Ratnadip Choudhury (@RatnadipC) April 27, 2021