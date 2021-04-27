Govt Offices in Sikkim Shut Down for 5 Days

In order to curb the COVID-19 infection, the Sikkim Government has decided to shut down all government offices and public sector undertakings from April 28 to April 30.

In the due course of time, the government has taken the step to sanitize the offices and also to break the transmission chain of the virus, a notification issued by the Home Department stated.

Further, the shutdown order will not apply to essential services such as the health department, police department, fire services, and other such services which are essential to the public, the notification mentioned.