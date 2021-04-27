Kumbh Mela 2021: Devotees Participate in Last ‘Shahi Snan’

Scores of devotees gathered at ‘Har Ki Pauri’ in Haridwar on April 27.

They participated in the last ‘shahi snan’ of ‘Kumbh Mela’ and took holy dip at the ghat. Due to COVID pandemic, this year the ‘Kumbh Mela’ held for a month only.

Visuals showed scores of pilgrims taking a holy dip in the Ganga, flouting physical distancing measures with no masks in sight.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 17 April, said that the ongoing Kumbh Mela should now only be “symbolic”.

In a tweet, PM Modi said that he spoke to a head seer, Hindu Dharma Acharya Sabha president Swami Avdheshanand Giri Ji Maharaj, over phone and made an appeal about the gathering in the wake of the crisis.