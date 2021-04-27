Wedding Venue Turned Into Containment Zone in Assam

A wedding venue in Biswanath district has been declared a containment zone after one of the members of the family was found COVID-19 positive.

The wedding which was scheduled to be held on Tuesday has been postponed.

According to reports, the younger brother of the groom tested positive for COVID-19. But he remained at their residence on LB Road at Sootea. Later, Na-Duar revenue circle officer declared the house as well as the wedding venue as a containment zone.

Speaking to media a local person from the area said, “He stayed in Guwahati. He was found positive for COVID-19 on his way to home. But he kept it secret. So, administration declared the house and wedding venue as containment zone and asked to postpone the wedding”.