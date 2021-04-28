4 Patients Dead in Maharashtra Hospital Fire

Four patients were killed on Wednesday morning after a fire broke out in the hospital where they were being treated in Maharashtra’s Thane.

According to a news agency, the fire broke out at midnight and the patients died while they were being shifted to another hospital.

Twenty patients were rescued from the hospital – six of them were in the ICU. The fire destroyed the first floor of the hospital, an official said, adding that there were no Covid patients at the facility.

The cause of the fire is not clear yet.

Fire tenders reached the spot soon after and were able to douse the fire.