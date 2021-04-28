After Final ‘Shahi Snan’ of Kumbh Mela, Curfew Imposed in Haridwar

Curfew has been ordered in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar after the completion of the whole of the mega Kumbh and the conclusion of the final ‘shahi snan’ (royal bath), which saw thousands of Hindu devotees taking a dip in the Holy water.

Aser a government notofication, Wednesday onwards only essential services will be allowed during the curfew hours. The curfew will be imposed in Haridwar, Roorkee, Laksar and Bhagwanpur.

Till the conclusion of the royal bath, nearly 2,000 seers of 13 ‘akhadas’ (sects) had taken a dip in the Ganga at Har Ki Pairi ghat which was reserved exclusively for them, officials said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 17 had appealed to sadhus to observe the remaining duration of the Kumbh only in a “symbolic” manner.